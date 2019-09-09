NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police in New Castle tell KDKA that a bar fight and shooting at Double D’s on East Washington Street led to a drive-by shooting at a home on Finch Street.

“We’re moving, we are out of here,” said Autumn Rose Izzo, homeowner.

Izzo said she’s beginning the house hunt after a gunman targeted her New Castle home just after 4 a.m. Monday.

Nearly a dozen bullets showered her corner home, shattering her windows and just narrowly missing her fiancé and 3-month-old child.

“I took the baby and ran into the bathroom to try to get further away from where the shots were,” said Izzo.

She thinks the gunman intended to harm the man who used to live at her home, but she wants the gunman to know he moved out two years ago.

Police confirmed her theory Monday morning, saying that one of the suspects involved in the Sunday night bar fight used to live at her address.

“Police told me there was an incident at a bar in town and there was an incident over a gun and someone had got grazed,” said Izzo.

Retaliation gone wrong, she said. Retaliation that put the safety of her young family in jeopardy.

“It came through the window, busted the window, hit my fireplace, and shattered that, which was literally a foot and half away from my baby’s playpen,” said Izzo.

She also counted three bullet holes in the back of her couch, directly above her sleeping fiancé. The gunfire also shattered her television screen and her car’s windshield.

“I called a realtor at 7 o’clock this morning. We’re gone,” said Izzo.