PITTSBURGH (AP)–A man who needed a place to sleep was rescued after being dumped into a garbage truck in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road early Monday.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and police officers from Zone 3 responded to the call around 3:30 a.m.

A driver with Republic Services told police he thought he heard screaming when he started emptying a garbage container into the back of his truck.

The driver got out of the truck and opened a rear sliding door to find a man inside.

Pittsburgh firefighters helped get the man out of the back of the truck.

The man told police he lost track of the friend he was with the night before and got into the dumpster because he needed a place to sleep.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries to his face and knee.