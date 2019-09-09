PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A quarterback is on the move in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon.
The Steelers have traded backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 5th round pick.
“We have traded QB Joshua Dobbs to Jacksonville.”
We have traded QB Joshua Dobbs to Jacksonville.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/f84VnhonY7 pic.twitter.com/oMuDZnO71R
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 9, 2019
Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in 2017 out of the University of Tennessee. He was a fourth-round pick that season. In his time with the Steelers, Dobbs was 6/12 passing for 43 yards and throwing one interception. He lost the backup quarterback job to 2018 pick Mason Rudolph in the 2019 offseason.
Jacksonville is in desperate need of a quarterback after starter Nick Foles went down Sunday with a broken collarbone. He is out indefinitely.
