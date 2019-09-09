  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Dobbs, Nick Foles, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A quarterback is on the move in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon.

The Steelers have traded backup quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 5th round pick.

“We have traded QB Joshua Dobbs to Jacksonville.”

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in 2017 out of the University of Tennessee. He was a fourth-round pick that season. In his time with the Steelers, Dobbs was 6/12 passing for 43 yards and throwing one interception. He lost the backup quarterback job to 2018 pick Mason Rudolph in the 2019 offseason.

Jacksonville is in desperate need of a quarterback after starter Nick Foles went down Sunday with a broken collarbone. He is out indefinitely.

Comments