



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most will be dry all day long, but there is a small chance for some light rain south of I-70 today.

It will not be much.

Besides that, expect cloudy skies and temperatures back in the mid-70s for highs. Winds will be out of the north for today, with southerly winds expected to kick in overnight. The southerly winds will occur behind an overnight warm front that will bring with it a return of summer weather.

Highs starting on Tuesday will be back in the upper 80s with Tuesday being all dry.

Rain chances return Wednesday afternoon with rain possible through the day on Thursday. Rain chances on both of those days does not look very impressive at this time.

More rain expected on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s starting on Thursday and going through Sunday.

The one exception looks to be on Saturday where highs may struggle to reach the 80s.

