PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Several media outlets are reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann has resigned his job as athletic director at the University of Southern California.
#BREAKING: Athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned effective immediately, per an email from USC President Carol Folt. Special advisor to the president Dave Roberts will serve in the interim.
— Annenberg Media Sports (@ANNMediaSports) September 9, 2019
Swann became USC’s athletic director three years ago.
Calls for him to step down came after several people in his department were caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal.
#USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann resigns https://t.co/TDGD6EiqNe #FightOn #LynnSwann pic.twitter.com/y91nj9wAmU
— Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) September 9, 2019
