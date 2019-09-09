Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Lynn Swann, USC


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Several media outlets are reporting that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann has resigned his job as athletic director at the University of Southern California.

Swann became USC’s athletic director three years ago.

Calls for him to step down came after several people in his department were caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal.

