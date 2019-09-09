  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Halloween, Local TV, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Silence of the Lambs, Soldiers and Sailors, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ready to be creeped out? “The Silence Of The Lambs” cage is coming back to Pittsburgh.

A replica of the cage used in “The Silence of the Lambs” returns to Oakland’s Soldiers and Sailors Museum on Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum)

The museum encourages visitors to wear Halloween costumes as guests 21 years and older can come see the replica cage in the same room the scene was shot.

The hall’s first floor and ballroom made an appearance in the iconic film.

Other activities include face painting, tarot card reading, gourmet popcorn and Halloween-themed cocktails.

Comments