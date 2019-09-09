Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ready to be creeped out? “The Silence Of The Lambs” cage is coming back to Pittsburgh.
A replica of the cage used in “The Silence of the Lambs” returns to Oakland’s Soldiers and Sailors Museum on Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The museum encourages visitors to wear Halloween costumes as guests 21 years and older can come see the replica cage in the same room the scene was shot.
The hall’s first floor and ballroom made an appearance in the iconic film.
Other activities include face painting, tarot card reading, gourmet popcorn and Halloween-themed cocktails.
