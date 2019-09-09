PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The owner of a Somerset County radio station is accused of taking secret nude photos of a woman, then setting up a fake dating profile in her name in order to solicit men to have sex with her.

According to the criminal complaint, Roger Dale Wahl, 68, of Meyersdale also asked one of the men to rape the woman.

Wahl is in Somerset County prison, charged with rape solicitation, identity theft and other charges.

State Police said Wahl created a fake online dating profile for a 62-year-old woman he knows, then pretended to be her while corresponding through the site.

He allegedly sent several nude photos to men, which he took with a camera he hid in the woman’s bathroom several years earlier.

One of the men went to the victim’s home, but met Wahl instead, according to police.

Wahl allegedly asked the man to rape the woman, and said other men would do the same.

The victim was unaware this was going on.

Police say Wahl deleted the nude photos and dating site messages when he heard he was under investigation.

Wahl owns WQZS 93.3, a Meyersdale-based oldies station.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.