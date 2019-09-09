ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a 1-month-old baby died in Beaver County.
According to State Police, the City of Aliquippa Police department was dispatched on Sunday just before 5 a.m. to the 400 block of Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County for reports of a child who wasn’t breathing.
When authorities arrived, Pennsylvania State Police said the 1-month-old infant was given life-saving measures and taken to Heritage Valley Medical Center.
The baby was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
Aliquippa Police requested State Police to take over the investigation, police announced Monday.
Police are working with Beaver County Coroner’s Office and the Beaver County District Attorney to determine the cause of the infant’s death.
