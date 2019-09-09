



FOXBOROUGH (KDKA) — After a blowout loss to the Patriots Sunday night, many Steelers players were not in the mood to talk about former teammate Antonio Brown.

Brown jumped ship from the Oakland Raiders to the Pats a day before the highly anticipated evening matchup at Gillette Stadium.

“Please. Never ask me about him again,” Steelers guard Ramon Foster said following the 33-3 loss.

Brown agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots following his release from Oakland. It was announced today New England now has a 2020 option for the superstar wideout, that could pay him an additional $20 million if he stays with the team.

When asked about the move during his postgame press conference, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just shrugged his shoulders.

“Reporter: “Ben, your thoughts on Antonio Brown joining these guys now?” Ben Roethlisberger: “Whatever.”

“Whatever.” Big Ben muttered.