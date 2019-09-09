Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Conagra Brands is recalling 2,200 cases of Udi’s classic hamburger buns because it’s possible they may be contaminated with plastic.
According to the FDA, the company said they found out a dough scraper was accidentally incorporated into the production process.
The hamburger buns were sold across the country.
Look out for this product:
- Item Description — UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z
- Case UPC — 10-6-98997-80913-2
- Item UPC — 00-6-98997-80913-5
- Bag Closure Code — 191971U
The FDA says you can find the UPC on the back of the bag in the lower right corner and the closure code can be found on the plastic bag closure.
There have been no reported injuries.
