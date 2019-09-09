DALLAS (AP) – UPS expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

That’s about the same number of people that UPS hired for last year’s holiday season.

United Parcel Service Co. announced its holiday-season hiring plans Monday. Rival FedEx and major retailers are expected to lay out their plans in the next few weeks.

The official unemployment rate is just 3.7%, and the tight job market will make it harder – and likely more expensive – for those companies to fill seasonal jobs.

Last year, for the first time UPS held a nationwide job fair at 170 locations to scout for seasonal workers, and company executives say they’re considering similar events this fall.

