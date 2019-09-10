



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hungry goats are eating CCAC’s unwanted vegetation in a win-win situation for both the goats and the campus.

Community College of Allegheny County is using goats from Allegheny GoatScape as a greener and more sustainable option to landscaping.

The college says the hungry goats will be able to clear away poison ivy and other tough weeds without using herbicides or machinery.

While the goats are hard at work, there’s also a donkey to make sure the goats are protected from dogs and coyotes.

Several other schools and Pittsburgh businesses have been using goats as an alternative to more traditional landscaping that’s more harmful to the environment and less adorable than a bunch of goats let loose on unruly lawns.

RELATED STORIES:

Goatscapers Clean Up University Of Pittsburgh Campus

Norwin School District Using Goats For Landscaping Maintenance

Cranberry Township Using Goats To Clear Grass In North Boundary Park

Weed-Eating Goats Munching On Landscapes Across Region