PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he exposed himself to a woman and her 11-year-old son on Forbes Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the 1400 block of Forbes Avenue on Saturday at approximately 10:00 a.m. for a report of indecent exposure.

The police arrived and talked to the mother, who said a man — later identified as Lester Gilbert — wearing black pants and a lime green and black top walked near her and her 11-year-old son of the corner of Pride and Forbes.

Gilbert said something to the woman about one of her tattoos, prompting the woman to tell her son to run ahead to a building on the street to get away from the man, the complaint said.

Gilbert then said, ‘Hey’ to the woman and her son.

Both of them turned around, and that is when he pulled his pants down to his knees and lifted his shirt, exposing his privates.

He left and laughed as the woman said she was calling the police.

Gilbert was later detained.