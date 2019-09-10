Comments
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man involved in a rollover accident stole a firefighter vehicle while first responders were at the scene.
911 dispatchers say there was a vehicle rollover accident in the 4000 block of Marion Hill Road in New Brighton.
While first responders were at the scene of the accident, the suspect hopped into a firefighter vehicle and drove away.
The vehicle and the suspect were found at Michael’s Bar in Beaver Falls.
He was reportedly transported by EMS.
