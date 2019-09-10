MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The McKeesport Area School District says one of their student athletes was the victim of an act of “senseless violence” overnight.

The student was reportedly shot.

But the name of the student and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

A statement from the McKeesport Area School District reads: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the senseless violence that took place overnight. We have been notified that one of our student athletes was the victim. Out of respect for the family, we will not share additional details at this time. We are hopeful that he will make a speedy recovery. Our District takes a proactive approach, in order to maintain the highest level of safety and security, for all students and staff.”

The student’s condition has also not yet been released.

