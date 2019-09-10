



NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Kevin Anthony Prall says people stop their cars to admire his front yard.

Prall created a tropics-inspired front yard at his New Kensington home.

The traffic-stopping display has caught the attention of many, including Better Homes & Gardens.

On Monday, Prall’s creation took home the honor of “America’s Best Front Yard,” according to the publication.

Prall and his husband, Layne Bennett, moved into the home in 2011.

Prall, a horticulturist and landscape consultant, missed his former home of Florida so in his front yard, he planted palm trees, which have people stopping their cars to admire.

“My palms can be traffic stoppers,” Prall told Better Homes & Gardens.

Along with palm trees, Prall’s front yard includes azaleas, geraniums, Japanese maples, ferns, hollies and more.

Prall takes advantage of his view, eating every meal outside in the summertime.

Prall has also given neighbors baby palms seeded from his trees.

“The garden is a bright spot in the community, which has struggled since the closing of a major factory decades ago,” Prall said. “Our garden is for everyone.”

Prall’s must-see front yard was chosen from more than 900 entries into the contest.