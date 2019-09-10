  • KDKA TVOn Air

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Emergency crews are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early this morning in North Versailles.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Aldi Drive and Mosside Boulevard, near the Home Depot.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the fire chief, the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The person who was struck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

Mosside Boulevard is blocked between Lincoln Highway and Wall Avenue due to the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

