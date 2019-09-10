



NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Emergency crews are on the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early this morning in North Versailles.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Aldi Drive and Mosside Boulevard, near the Home Depot.

According to the fire chief, the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The person who was struck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The victim’s condition has not yet been released.

North Versailles: We have a @KDKA crew heading to the scene of an accident on Aldi Dr & Mosside Blvd involving a pedestrian. Stay with KDKA for updates. pic.twitter.com/RbuSTbWWlX — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) September 10, 2019

Mosside Boulevard is blocked between Lincoln Highway and Wall Avenue due to the crash.

