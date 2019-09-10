PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be dry with sunshine, but rain chances will be returning soon.
Highs yesterday hit 77 degrees and today should be warmer.
Rain chances return on Wednesday. At this point, it looks like rain will be driven in part by daytime heating.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
With dew points nearing 70 degrees, this will more than likely mean a chance for downpours and big rain totals.
The Storm Prediction Center has left us out of daily severe storm chances for Wednesday, but just first looks at data would seem to indicate at least some concern for severe weather.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says we will likely see parts of the area put under a marginal or lowest risk for the day.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.