



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Food, entertainment, and player meet-and-greets are all a part of the line-up for this weekend’s NFL Fantennial.

To celebrate the NFL’s 100th season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a fan festival at Heinz Field on Saturday, September 14.

The events kick off at 2 p.m. with a free concert by Robert Randolph and The Family Band at Stage AE.

Throughout the day there will be other free activities inside the FedEx Great Hall as well as outside on Art Rooney Ave. and West General Robinson St.

Here is a daylong schedule of activities:

• 2 p.m.: Fan Fest opens

Pitt vs. Penn State on the big screen outside

• 3 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet #1

• 3 p.m.: Vertigo Red on Art Rooney Ave. Stage

• 4 p.m.: Angelica Hale on Art Rooney Ave. Stage

• 4 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet #2

• 5 p.m.: Player Meet and Greet #3

• 6 p.m.: Stage AE Outdoors doors open

• 7 p.m.: The Hawkeyes at Stage AE Outdoors

• 8 p.m.: Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Current and former Steelers players, like Jerame Tuman, Willie Park, and Aaron Smith, will be in attendance for meet-and-greets at the Hall of Honor.

Any college football fans will be able to watch the Penn State Vs. Pitt game on the jumbo screen outside of Heinz Field.

Click here for more details on the free event.