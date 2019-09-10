



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three women were taken to the hospital after a late-night stabbing in East Pittsburgh.

State police say an argument between two women escalated, leading to one woman being stabbed almost a dozen times.

“They had ambulance after ambulance come up and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Neighbors at Prospect Terrace apartments in East Pittsburgh said it’s concerning to know something so violent happened right outside their door.

“I keep to myself,” one neighbor said. “I went in my house and locked my door.”

State police announced 21-year-old Kimberly Dolan is now in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

State police said she stabbed three women multiple times.

It all happened around 8:45 p.m. on Monday night when a fire alarm went off inside one of the buildings, forcing everyone to evacuate.

Police say at one point, Dolan approached 50-year-old Toni Manns and started arguing with her, but then got into her car and left the scene.

Later in the evening, investigators said Dolan came back to the apartment complex, saw Manns and stabbed her.

Police said Manns was stabbed at least 10 times.

They said Mann’s two daughters, 29-year-old Tamika Beasley and 26-year-old Talika Beasley, attempted to stop Dolan but were stabbed multiple times.

Investigators said a bystander knocked Dolan down and removed the knife from her hand.

“It’s really actually a decent place but you have to be careful,” one neighbor said. “Anywhere you live you have to be careful.”

The three women stabbed were taken to the hospital.

Police say Tamika Beasley is in critical condition while Talika Beasley and Manns are in stable condition.