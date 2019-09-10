



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple health organizations are investigating more than a dozen cases of suspected severe lung disease linked to e-cigarettes.

The Allegheny County Department of Health’s Chief Epidemiologist and Deputy Director Dr. LuAnn Brink said they, along with the CDC and Pennsylvania State Department of Health, are investigating 13 suspected cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping.

We spoke with a vape shop on the South Side that says if you use cheap products or stuff off the street it can be dangerous. They claim vaping can be safe if you buy the right products. pic.twitter.com/VP2OCEeQel — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 10, 2019

The CDC has recently sent out a health alert, saying that 215 possible cases have been reported from 25 states in the U.S.

The ACHD warns people that there are dangers associated with using e-cigarette products.

They ask Allegheny County residents to stop buying vaping products off the street or adding any extra substances to e-cigarettes.

The ACHD advises anyone experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or chest pain to seek medical attention immediately.