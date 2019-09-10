Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools, Weapons, Westinghouse Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A modified lockdown has been lifted a Westinghouse Academy after Pittsburgh Public School officials say a loaded magazine was brought on to campus.

According to a district spokesperson, the magazine was found in a student’s backpack as he was entering school grounds.

School officials put the building under modified lockdown while police and a K-9 searched the campus and further investigated.

No other weapons were found.

School officials say the student will face disciplinary actions in line with the Student Code of Conduct.

