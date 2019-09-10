Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A modified lockdown has been lifted a Westinghouse Academy after Pittsburgh Public School officials say a loaded magazine was brought on to campus.
According to a district spokesperson, the magazine was found in a student’s backpack as he was entering school grounds.
School officials put the building under modified lockdown while police and a K-9 searched the campus and further investigated.
No other weapons were found.
School officials say the student will face disciplinary actions in line with the Student Code of Conduct.
