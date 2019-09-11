Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was accidentally shot in the leg when a gun fell out of a closet and discharged.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they responded to reports of shots fired in the 20 block of Bedford Square just before 7:00 p.m.
The man told police a family member was getting a broom from a closet when the gun fell to the floor and went off, leaving him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and the gun was legally registered to his family member.
