PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says they will be looking into the sexual assault allegations leveled against former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in a federal lawsuit.
KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports District Attorney Stephen Zappala made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Brown, now with the New England Patriots, is facing rape accusations by a former trainer.
According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions.
Brown has denied the allegations.
Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. Heitner said Brown and Taylor had “a consensual personal relationship.”
Taylor also said in the statement she will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies.
A spokesman for the NFL declined comment, but the Patriots say the league told the team it will launch an investigation.
