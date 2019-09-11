Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Mosser Casting is looking for a young boy, between the ages of 7-10 years old, to cast in the latest feature film.
A young boy would be cast in a supporting role and must be available between December 2-16.
The agency says the boy must be outgoing, enthusiastic, and a quick learner.
If you’re interested in the opportunity, email a current photo(s) with a resume to mossercasting.talent@gmail.com with “PAUL” in the subject line.
In the email include you and the child’s name, his birthday, your phone number and address.
