PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Mosser Casting is looking for a young boy, between the ages of 7-10 years old, to cast in the latest feature film.

A young boy would be cast in a supporting role and must be available between December 2-16.

The agency says the boy must be outgoing, enthusiastic, and a quick learner.

If you’re interested in the opportunity, email a current photo(s) with a resume to mossercasting.talent@gmail.com with “PAUL” in the subject line.

In the email include you and the child’s name, his birthday, your phone number and address.

