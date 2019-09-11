Filed Under:Asbestos, Beauty Plus Global, Local TV, Recall


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Beauty Plus Global recalled four cosmetic products that tested positive for asbestos.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use any of the following products:

Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Collection Matte Blush (Fuchsia), SKU #849136008807, Lot No. 1605020/PD-840
Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Cosmetics Timeless Beauty Palette, SKU #849136012958, Lot No. 1510068/PD-C864R
Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Bronzer (Sunset), SKU #849136016017, Lot No. 160634/PD-P712M
Beauty Plus Global Inc. Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Shimmer Bronzer (Caramel), SKU #849136017106, Lot No. 1612112/PD-840

(Photo Credit: US. Food & Drug Administration)

Health care professionals advise users to report any adverse events online at MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.

For more information on the investigation, click here.

