PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Beauty Plus Global recalled four cosmetic products that tested positive for asbestos.
The FDA is advising consumers not to use any of the following products:
• Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Collection Matte Blush (Fuchsia), SKU #849136008807, Lot No. 1605020/PD-840
• Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Cosmetics Timeless Beauty Palette, SKU #849136012958, Lot No. 1510068/PD-C864R
• Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Bronzer (Sunset), SKU #849136016017, Lot No. 160634/PD-P712M
• Beauty Plus Global Inc. Beauty Plus Global Inc. City Color Shimmer Bronzer (Caramel), SKU #849136017106, Lot No. 1612112/PD-840
Health care professionals advise users to report any adverse events online at MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.
