PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty to a federal narcotics charge.
The Department of Justice announced Wednesday 33-year-old Dezmen Hicks pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
On July 19, 2017, Hicks fled into a nearby house when police responded to a 911 call on the 6000 block of Auburn Street.
When the authorities entered the house, they saw Hicks attempting to hide a blue bag in a freezer.
The bag was filled with 25 bricks or 1,250 bags of individual heroin, the DOJ said.
The police then searched the house and found a fentanyl production lab in the basement. They also recovered firearms and various types of narcotics.
Hicks faces a maximum sentence of 30 years and a fine of $2 million.
Hicks will be sentenced Jan. 20, 2020.
