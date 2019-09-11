Filed Under:Dezmen Hicks, Fentanyl, Heroin, Lincoln-Lemington, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Scott W. Brady

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty to a federal narcotics charge.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday 33-year-old Dezmen Hicks pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

On July 19, 2017, Hicks fled into a nearby house when police responded to a 911 call on the 6000 block of Auburn Street.

When the authorities entered the house, they saw Hicks attempting to hide a blue bag in a freezer.

The bag was filled with 25 bricks or 1,250 bags of individual heroin, the DOJ said.

The police then searched the house and found a fentanyl production lab in the basement. They also recovered firearms and various types of narcotics.

Hicks faces a maximum sentence of 30 years and a fine of $2 million.

Hicks will be sentenced Jan. 20, 2020.

