PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– United States Attorney, Scott W. Brady, announced that a local man was sentenced 15 years in prison for violating federal narcotics laws.
The court says 38-year-old Jarran Bell orchestrated several interrelated drug distribution networks at work.
Bell and his girlfriend, Krystle Barretto, were allegedly responsible for two large shipments of heroin that traveled from New Jersey to the Mckeesport area back in 2015.
Officials say Amanda Santiago acted as the courier for the drug distribution. She transported approximately 500 bricks of heroin by taxi cab.
During the investigation, all three suspects lived in residences that were used as stash houses.
Bell’s 15-year imprisonment will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
