



NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — A bizarre rollover crash led officers to a Beaver Falls bar.

Police said 42-year-old Shaun Reilly rolled his black SUV along Marion Hill Road in New Brighton on Tuesday night before stealing a responding firefighter’s truck and headed straight to the bar.

KDKA found the wrecked SUV at Bachman’s Auto Repair Shop.

The vehicle had a shattered windshield and was covered in mud, grass and blood.

KDKA talked with the shop’s owner, Quent Bachman, who also owns the property where the out-of-control SUV came to a rest.

“Rolled and landed right over there,” said Bachman. “You can see where he hit the bank. It’s a big gauge. I think he hit this way and then flipped.”

New Brighton Police said Reilly ran off the road, took out Bachman’s fence and landed on his roof after flying over the small creek.

In rough shape and bleeding, police say Reilly allegedly stole the responding firefighter’s truck and drove to Michael’s Tavern in Beaver Falls.

“That’s what I heard,” said Bachman. “I don’t know if he just stopped to help him and then… it’s a shame.”

Bachman towed Reilly’s SUV out of his yard and up to his shop early Wednesday.

Now he’s fixing his fence so his cows don’t run away.

“It’s bad they said,” Bachman said. “It’s a wonder he’s still breathing.”

Police tell KDKA that Reilly resisted arrest at the bar and they were forced to tase him at least one time.

Reilly is facing several charges and currently at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment before heading to jail.