HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

State police say 84-year-old Virginia Nemec of Irwin drove off from her home on Hahntown Wendel Road in Hempfield Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Virginia Nemec

She was driving a 2007 maroon-colored Honda Accord.

Police say Nemec has diabetes and demential and did not take her medication with her.

Investigators say they don’t yet know why she left or where she was heading.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

