



RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Pine-Richland School District has canceled classes today at the middle school and high school following an alleged threat.

According to school officials, all other schools in the district will have classes as scheduled today.

The Northern Regional Police Department is on scene at the middle and high schools after authorities say a specific bomb threat was called into the high school.

Police and K-9s will search the buildings, the district’s director of communications said in an announcement posted to the school’s website.

Police blocking all entrances to Pine-Richland School District. A bomb threat was made. We saw police with several canines. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9zQXdbX59s — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) September 11, 2019

District officials say making threats like the one reported this morning is a violations against the district’s Discipline Code, “and a crime.”

On Tuesday morning, authorities checked students’ bags as they entered school for the day, also because of an alleged threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 724-449-TIPS.

