



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Warm air is now in place, but is also joined by humidity levels that should be on the rise through the morning hours today.

The day started out with dew points at 62 degrees. That’s not very high, but, by noon, dew points will be near 70 degrees. That’s a tropical air mass that will be in place, and the added moisture and heat will be the source for igniting late afternoon storms with large hail and destructive wind as the main concern.

On Tuesday, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley said we should expect to see a marginal severe weather risk for today when it comes to severe weather. Well, we’ve been upgraded to that marginal risk for the day with the same concerns.

Highs remain in the 80s through Friday with more 80s expected next week.

Rain chances at this point are a little up in the air both Thursday and Friday, but both days will see rain.

With dew points so high, along with other elements, things should come together for us to potentially see some high rain totals. We’ll watch closely for that.

