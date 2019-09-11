



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown was on the New England practice field despite allegations from his former trainer tha he sexually assaulted her on three different occasions.

The Patriots say they are aware of it all and are taking Brown’s situation day-by-day.

Britney Taylor’s federal lawsuit was quickly followed up by a countersuit by Brown’s attorneys.

KDKA’s Paul Martino sat down with long-time NFL attorney and player representative Ralph Cindrich and he said he believes Brown will end up on the commissioner’s exempt list while this plays out.

“It’s going to be investigated and there seems to be a decent amount of documentation coming out with seemingly credible complaints,” Cindrich said. “This has all been filed and some authorities believe this person and I think the next step you make sure you have yourself the best criminal defense attorney you can have.”

Cindrich has represented several NFL players over his career believes the NFL should also investigate the way in which Brown left Oakland.

“I don’t think there’s any question, they look into just about everything else,” he said. “If that’s something that smacks of violation of NFL rules and procedures, there’s a ton of them, no doubt they violated, and I mean they in terms of the player and his agent, some of the rules.”

So far the NFL has not looked into Brown’s departure from the Raiders, but they are investigating the rape allegations from Taylor.

She will meet with the NFL’s front office next week face-to-face.

However, knowing Brown’s history, the Patriots have protected themselves via contract language.

The guaranteed portion of Brown’s contract reads:

“[If Brown] takes any action that materially undermines the public’s respect for, or is materially critical of, the club, the player’s teammates or the club’s ownership, coaches, etc..guarantees will be ‘null and void.'”

Brown’s status for Sunday against Miami is unclear.