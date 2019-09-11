



STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — The commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks is underway in New York City, Washington DC and in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

The families of the passengers of Flight 93 have once again gathered near Shanksville to remember their loved ones.

WATCH: Flight 93 Memorial —

Vice President Mike Pence is in town speaking at the solemn ceremony, along with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

The names of all the passengers were read as bells tolled for each one, and a wreath-laying ceremony is also being held.

The memorial marks the spot where the plane crashed in a rural area at 10:03 a.m. The San Francisco-bound plane had been diverted by the attackers toward Washington, D.C., when the passengers historically and heroically fought back.

“Only family are allowed out to the crash site. They can come any day of the year, but the ceremonial gate is only opened once a year for family,” said Brooke Neel, of the Friends of Flight 93.

The terrorists also flew two planes into the World Trade Center skyscrapers in New York and a fourth into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

In New York City, at Ground Zero there was a moment of silence and tolling bells.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered on the memorial plaza at the World Trade Center as the ceremony started at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday. That is the time when a hijacked plane slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower on Sept. 11, 2001.

Then victims’ loved ones began reading the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attack.

President Donald Trump is attending an observance at the Pentagon.

