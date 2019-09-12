Filed Under:Allegheny County, Critical Condition, Ellesmere Street, Local TV, Stabbing, Swissvale

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found stabbed in Swissvale.

On Thursday at approximately 12:25 p.m., the authorities said they arrived at the 7500 block of Ellesmere Street in response to a 911 call about a stabbing.

They found the man suffering from a stab wound to his hip.

Police said he was likely stabbed elsewhere and dropped off in a car before officials arrived.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Call 1-833-255-8477 with any information.

