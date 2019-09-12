Comments
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found stabbed in Swissvale.
On Thursday at approximately 12:25 p.m., the authorities said they arrived at the 7500 block of Ellesmere Street in response to a 911 call about a stabbing.
They found the man suffering from a stab wound to his hip.
Police said he was likely stabbed elsewhere and dropped off in a car before officials arrived.
He was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition, police said.
Call 1-833-255-8477 with any information.
