ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A man has been sentenced after he raped a 12-year-old girl from Armstrong County.
Alastair Stewart — 25 — of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 27 years of supervised release following his stay in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, a release report from the state police says.
Stewart traveled to a residence located in Madison Township and Armstrong County in March 2017 after spending spent six months talking to the victim online.
Investigators said Stewart contacted the girl using apps like Snapchat and Skype.
The District Attorney’s Office said Stewart asked the girl to send him nude photos and then arranged to meet the girl at her home, where she was sexually assaulted.
You must log in to post a comment.