PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Allderdice counselor Anthony Hall has been named among the 2019 Yale Educator Award awardees and is one of 18 school counselors worldwide to be honored.

Gianna Griffin, a Yale Class of 2023 undergraduate, nominated Mr. Hall as an “outstanding educator who has deeply impacted her life.” Mr. Hall was then selected as a winner through a committee at Yale’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

“Mr. Hall is so much more than a school counselor. He is a leader, an advisor, and a resource at Pittsburgh Allderdice,” said Dr. James McCoy, Principal, Pittsburgh Allderdice. “We are thrilled to learn that Yale University also recognizes his stellar commitment to educating and counseling our students.”

For the past three years, Mr. Hall has had a caseload of 350 students at Pittsburgh Allderdice along with being the Pittsburgh Promise liaison and the school’s advisor for the African American Center For Advanced Studies Committee, a body of 200 students.

The award is given to educators from around the world that support and inspire students to perform at high academic levels and achieve excellence.

This year the award had 311 nominees across 40 states and 23 countries.