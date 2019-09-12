



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends says it was their largest rescue yet at 117 dogs removed from a Ross Township home.

“The conditions were definitely jarring for sure,” said Lauren Leffakis, Chief Operating Officer for Animal Friends.

The dogs, big and small, young and old, are now being cared for at Animal Friends.

Leffakis was involved in the rescue and originally thought only 40 or 50 dogs needed help.

“They were everywhere, they were on the second floor, they were in the basement, they were inside furniture,” she said.

They needed as many crates as possible, referring to the rescue as an assembly line.

“This was certainly the most challenging because of the conditions, and the sheer number of animals made it very difficult,” Leffakis said.

Leffakis says in hoarding situations like this one, animals are typically not in the best shape.

But, surprisingly, they found no dead animals inside the home and the dogs rescued were in pretty good health. She says they were just dirty.

Many of the dogs rescued are getting physical exams. Animal Friends say there were no dogs that died or were in really bad shape. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/k5bpot44wd — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) September 12, 2019

At this time, animal cruelty charges are expected to be filed against the owner.

Officials returned to the house Thursday to determine if it will be condemned.