DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A microburst hit Delmont, Westmoreland County, during Wednesday evening’s storms.
According to the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department, the National Weather Service confirmed the microburst hit around 7:15 p.m.
Fire officials say multiple trees came down during the storm.
The one that did the most damage was on White Oak Drive.
The fire department says the approximately 70 foot tree came down and crashed into a building.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Greensburg PA, Delmont PA, Export PA until 7:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/t0mmrTEBgA
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 11, 2019
Crews worked for more than five hours to clean up the damage. They cut up the tree and removed it from the structure.
