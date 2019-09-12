Filed Under:Bugs, Dragonflies, Insects, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh News, Ron Smiley, Weather Radar


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Something bizarre has buzzed onto meteorologists’ radar maps in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.

Dragonflies have invaded parts of western Pennsylvania, and there’s so many of them, they’re actually showing up on weather radar maps.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says to the untrained eye, the bugs actually make it look like rain is moving through the area.

However, the National Weather Service in Cleveland says it is “most likely dragonflies mixed with other insects/birds.”

 

According to WKBN, people who live in Mercer County, as well as Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio have reported seeing an influx of the insects.

People living on a street in Struthers, Mahoning County, reported thousands of dragonflies to WKBN. They described it looking like a “small tornado.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The dragonflies are reportedly moving south ahead of the winter.

