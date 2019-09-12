



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Something bizarre has buzzed onto meteorologists’ radar maps in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.

Dragonflies have invaded parts of western Pennsylvania, and there’s so many of them, they’re actually showing up on weather radar maps.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says to the untrained eye, the bugs actually make it look like rain is moving through the area.

That’s a lot of bugs. Do you have pictures of the swarms of dragonflies that are flying around right now? They’re mucking up radar and to the untrained eye make it look like it’s raining. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EQhwYfb2dd — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) September 12, 2019

However, the National Weather Service in Cleveland says it is “most likely dragonflies mixed with other insects/birds.”

According to WKBN, people who live in Mercer County, as well as Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties in Ohio have reported seeing an influx of the insects.

People living on a street in Struthers, Mahoning County, reported thousands of dragonflies to WKBN. They described it looking like a “small tornado.”

The dragonflies are reportedly moving south ahead of the winter.

