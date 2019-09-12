  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’re back!

The iconic statues of Franco Harris and George Washington are once again in their rightful place at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The new and improved versions of the statues were unveiled Thursday morning near the escalators.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was at the unveiling, even taking time to sign autographs for travelers.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh International Airport

In March, the statues were painted and cleaned at the Heinz History Center.

The statues are back in time for fans flying into town for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

