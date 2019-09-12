Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — They’re back!
The iconic statues of Franco Harris and George Washington are once again in their rightful place at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The new and improved versions of the statues were unveiled Thursday morning near the escalators.
George and Franco are back at @PITairport! pic.twitter.com/acf0ROrI3t
— Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) September 12, 2019
Former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was at the unveiling, even taking time to sign autographs for travelers.
In March, the statues were painted and cleaned at the Heinz History Center.
The statues are back in time for fans flying into town for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
