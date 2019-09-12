Filed Under:End Of Summer, Kennywood, Repair, Thunderbolt


WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– Thunderbolt lovers only have a few days left to ride the coaster this season.

The Thunderbolt will not be operating during Phantom Fright Nights. The Kennywood team is looking to get a head start on replacing the roller coaster’s tracks.

The ride will be open on September 21 and 22 for Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival and Brews in the Park.

