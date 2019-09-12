Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Someone in Pittsburgh is $1.8 million richer.
Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery say a winning Match 6 lottery ticket, worth 1.8 million, was sold right here in Allegheny County.
On Wednesday, September 11, a lucky player matched all six winning numbers to win the jackpot prize.
Those numbers were: 04-06-07-26-42-45
The winning ticket was sold at Two Louie’s Market at 1233 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. The market earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The ticket must be validated and the prize must be claimed before the winner’s identity can be released.
