Filed Under:Jackpot, Local TV, Match 6, Winning Ticket


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Someone in Pittsburgh is $1.8 million richer.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery say a winning Match 6 lottery ticket, worth 1.8 million, was sold right here in Allegheny County.

On Wednesday, September 11, a lucky player matched all six winning numbers to win the jackpot prize.

Those numbers were: 04-06-07-26-42-45

RELATED STORIES:
Pennsylvania Lottery Announces Chance To Win $1 Million On New Year’s Eve In NYC
Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $125,000 Sold In Verona
Shared Pennsylvania Lottery Jackpot Of $160,000 Sold In Allegheny County

The winning ticket was sold at Two Louie’s Market at 1233 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. The market earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket must be validated and the prize must be claimed before the winner’s identity can be released.

Comments