



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A group of protestors gathered in Washington County, demanding answers after nearly $100,000 disappeared.

An audit in July by the county controller found that the clerk’s office accepted $96,000 but never deposited the money in a bank.

The audit said the clerk’s office used an accounting method “which is different than that prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles,” a release said.

“We do know that something is seriously wrong with the way we run county government, and it’s time for people here to end the old way of doing business,” Republican county commissioner candidate Nick Sherman said. “It’s a broken system.”

Investigators are currently trying to figure out where the money went.