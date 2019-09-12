



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have re-signed defenseman Marcus Pettersson to a one-year deal.

According to the Penguins, the one-way deal is worth $874,125.

“Marcus is a smart, reliable defenseman who improved our defensive corps after coming over from Anaheim last year,” said Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford. “We are fortunate to have a good, young defenseman of his caliber in our top-six.”

The 23-year-old was acquired from the Ducks in December 2018 in exchange for forward Daniel Sprong.

He set career-highs in the 2018-2019 season with two goals, 23 assists and 25 points. These totals were good for second in assists and third in points among rookie NHL defensemen.

The Penguins will have their first practices of their 2019 Training Camp tomorrow at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex at 9:00 a.m.