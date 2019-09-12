



RICHLAND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Classes are resuming today at the Pine-Richland High School and Middle School.

But there are some changes for students after an alleged bomb threat forced the district to cancel classes at those two schools on Wednesday.

Police and K-9s searched the schools as a precaution, but found nothing suspicious.

As students arrive for classes today, both the high school and middle school will have heightened security.

There will be a general search for the students as they return.

Police have opened up the entrance for employees to make their way in to Pine-Richland School. Security was stepped up after an online bomb threat was made yesterday. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Lf5QSLo9W5 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) September 12, 2019

No backpacks or other types of bags are permitted.

Instead, students can use a clear plastic bag for books, lunches as well as clothing and equipment.

Instrument cases will be permitted, but must be opened and searched.

The district said it will pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law against whoever posted the threat online.

