PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another disappointing season has taken over the Pirates organization, as the team has now secured an eighth losing effort under the current regime.

The Pirates loss on Tuesday night placed the club at overall 63-82 record, which secures the losing season. The team did win out on the west coast Wednesday night, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-3.

In addition to 2019 being the eighth losing season since general manager Neal Huntington took over in 2007, it is also 23rd losing season in the last 27 years. The only exceptions being 2018, 2015, 2014 and 2013.

With a load of injuries to the pitching staff, small free agent acquisitions that did not pan out, and holes in offensive production at times throughout the year, moves are needed in the offseason to help the team have more success on the field in 2020.