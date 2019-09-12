



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the third time this year, we hit 90 degrees for the daily high.

It’s actually pretty impressive that we hit 90 on Wednesday with everything that was going on.

There were plenty of clouds around along with a slight breeze. We even had storms around the airport around the time they hit 90. Humidity levels were fairly high as well.

With days getting shorter and the sun’s angle also not as high as it was in August and July, it’s an impressive feat to hit 90. Especially with so many factors not conducive to seeing one of the three hottest days of the year.

That being said, when you hit 90 degrees on a day like yesterday and forecast a high of 87, there’s probably going to be some changes to the short-term forecast.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The major change to the forecast is the cold front that wasn’t expected to move through until Friday will now move through late tonight.

The Storm Prediction Center has opted to leave us out of the daily severe threat.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says the threat does look extremely small, with the best chance for rain through the day occurring this morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.