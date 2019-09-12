



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Troy Polamalu is now eligible for football’s greatest honor, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announces the nominees for the 2020 class.

Polamalu is one of eight “First Year Eligible” players added into the mix for this season. Those players have had to play at least five seasons ago to be eligible.

Joining Polamalu in the nominations for Modern-Era Players are former Steelers Hines Ward, Alan Faneca, Casey Hampton James Farrior and Gary Anderson. Former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher is also eligible as well. Guard Alan Faneca has been a finalist in the past, while wide receiver Hines Ward has been a semi-finalist before.

The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and to 15 Finalists in early January 2020. The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LIV.

Since the NFL is celebrating the Centennial season, this class will be known as the “Centennial Class” that will be comprised of 20 members, including five Modern-Era players and 10 Senior members as well as three contributors and two coaches. A Senior player is an individual who has been retired for more than 25 seasons, while a contributor is any other person important to the game who is not a player or a coach.