PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell could be sidelined by a shoulder injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Bell will undergo an MRI on his shoulder.

The news comes as the Jets find themselves turning to a backup quarterback for this week’s game.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has mono and has been ruled out for the Monday night game.

